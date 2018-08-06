PetroQuest: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) _ PetroQuest Energy Inc. (PQUE) on Monday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its second quarter.

The Lafayette, Louisiana-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $21.6 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit 7 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.89.

_____

