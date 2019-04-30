Biopharmaceuticals power Pfizer in the first quarter

NEW YORK (AP) — Pfizer is reporting a 9% jump in first quarter profit on a strong showing from its biopharmaceutical group.

The New York drugmaker on Tuesday reported earnings of $3.88 billion, or 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 85 cents per share, far exceeding projections of 77 cents from Wall Street analysts, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $13.12 billion.

Pfizer Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.83 to $2.93 per share, with revenue in the range of $52 billion to $54 billion.

Pfizer shares are moving higher before the opening bell.

