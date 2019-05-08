PlayAGS: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $82,000 in its first quarter.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The gaming industry supplier posted revenue of $73 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $74.5 million.

PlayAGS shares have stayed the same since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $23, an increase of slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

