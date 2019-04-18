Pool Corp.: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

COVINGTON, La. (AP) _ Pool Corp. (POOL) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $32.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Covington, Louisiana-based company said it had profit of 80 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 59 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The distributor of supplies for swimming pools posted revenue of $597.5 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $612.2 million.

Pool Corp. expects full-year earnings to be $6.09 to $6.39 per share.

Pool Corp. shares have risen 14 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 14 percent in the last 12 months.

