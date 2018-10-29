Potlatch: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) _ Potlatch Corp. (PCH) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $60.3 million.

The Spokane, Washington-based company said it had net income of 93 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 87 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The timberland owner and wood products company posted revenue of $289.2 million in the period.

Potlatch shares have declined 31 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 34 percent in the last 12 months.

