CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

Open High Low Last Chg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 465 466 451½ 451¾ —16
Jul 482¼ 483¼ 468¾ 469 —16
Sep 500¼ 500¼ 486 486 —16
Dec 520¾ 521¼ 507½ 507¾ —15½
Mar 536½ 536½ 524¾ 525 —14¾
May 544 544 533½ 533½ —14½
Jul 547½ 548 536¼ 537¾ —13
Sep 556¾ 556¾ 543¾ 543¾ —14¾
Dec 567¼ 567¼ 560 560½ —12¼
Mar 572 572 572 572 —9½
Est. sales 155,383. Fri.'s sales 134,485
Fri.'s open int 492,957
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 382 382 374¾ 374¾ —8
Jul 390 390 383 383¼ —7¾
Sep 396¼ 396¼ 389¾ 390 —6¾
Dec 402¾ 403¼ 397 397 —6¾
Mar 410 410 404¼ 404½ —6
May 413¾ 413¾ 409 409 —5¾
Jul 418¼ 418½ 413 413¼ —5¾
Sep 404¾ 404¾ 402¾ 403 —5
Dec 410 410¼ 405¾ 405¾ —5
Mar 416¼ 417 414¼ 414¼ —3½
May 416¼ 416¼ 416¼ 416¼ —5¼
Jul 422 422 422 422 —3¾
Dec 414 414 411¾ 411¾ —2
Est. sales 392,046. Fri.'s sales 343,767
Fri.'s open int 1,885,830, up 4,154
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 242 242 235 235¾ —6½
Jul 248¼ 248¼ 241¾ 241¾ —7½
Sep 251½ 251½ 250 250 —2¼
Dec 252 252½ 252 252 —1¼
Est. sales 983. Fri.'s sales 1,303
Fri.'s open int 5,467, up 57
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1045¼ 1045½ 1023 1023¼ —26¼
Jul 1055¾ 1056 1033¾ 1034¼ —26
Aug 1057¼ 1057¼ 1035½ 1036 —25¼
Sep 1045 1045 1025¼ 1025½ —22¼
Nov 1037 1039 1021½ 1021¾ —19¼
Jan 1038½ 1041¾ 1025¼ 1025½ —18
Mar 1035 1037¼ 1023¼ 1023¼ —16¾
May 1036¼ 1036¼ 1022¾ 1022¾ —15½
Jul 1033¾ 1033¾ 1025½ 1026 —13¾
Nov 998 998½ 995 995½ —9
Jan 1001 1001 1001 1001 —8½
Est. sales 197,166. Fri.'s sales 147,519
Fri.'s open int 861,365, up 11,345