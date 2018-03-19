https://www.dariennewsonline.com/business/article/Preclosing-12764562.php
Preclosing
Updated 2:01 pm, Monday, March 19, 2018
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|465
|466
|451½
|451¾
|—16
|Jul
|482¼
|483¼
|468¾
|469
|—16
|Sep
|500¼
|500¼
|486
|486
|—16
|Dec
|520¾
|521¼
|507½
|507¾
|—15½
|Mar
|536½
|536½
|524¾
|525
|—14¾
|May
|544
|544
|533½
|533½
|—14½
|Jul
|547½
|548
|536¼
|537¾
|—13
|Sep
|556¾
|556¾
|543¾
|543¾
|—14¾
|Dec
|567¼
|567¼
|560
|560½
|—12¼
|Mar
|572
|572
|572
|572
|—9½
|Est. sales 155,383.
|Fri.'s sales 134,485
|Fri.'s open int 492,957
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|382
|382
|374¾
|374¾
|—8
|Jul
|390
|390
|383
|383¼
|—7¾
|Sep
|396¼
|396¼
|389¾
|390
|—6¾
|Dec
|402¾
|403¼
|397
|397
|—6¾
|Mar
|410
|410
|404¼
|404½
|—6
|May
|413¾
|413¾
|409
|409
|—5¾
|Jul
|418¼
|418½
|413
|413¼
|—5¾
|Sep
|404¾
|404¾
|402¾
|403
|—5
|Dec
|410
|410¼
|405¾
|405¾
|—5
|Mar
|416¼
|417
|414¼
|414¼
|—3½
|May
|416¼
|416¼
|416¼
|416¼
|—5¼
|Jul
|422
|422
|422
|422
|—3¾
|Dec
|414
|414
|411¾
|411¾
|—2
|Est. sales 392,046.
|Fri.'s sales 343,767
|Fri.'s open int 1,885,830,
|up 4,154
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|242
|242
|235
|235¾
|—6½
|Jul
|248¼
|248¼
|241¾
|241¾
|—7½
|Sep
|251½
|251½
|250
|250
|—2¼
|Dec
|252
|252½
|252
|252
|—1¼
|Est. sales 983.
|Fri.'s sales 1,303
|Fri.'s open int 5,467,
|up 57
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1045¼ 1045½ 1023
|1023¼
|—26¼
|Jul
|1055¾ 1056
|1033¾ 1034¼
|—26
|Aug
|1057¼ 1057¼ 1035½ 1036
|—25¼
|Sep
|1045
|1045
|1025¼ 1025½
|—22¼
|Nov
|1037
|1039
|1021½ 1021¾
|—19¼
|Jan
|1038½ 1041¾ 1025¼ 1025½
|—18
|Mar
|1035
|1037¼ 1023¼ 1023¼
|—16¾
|May
|1036¼ 1036¼ 1022¾ 1022¾
|—15½
|Jul
|1033¾ 1033¾ 1025½ 1026
|—13¾
|Nov
|998
|998½
|995
|995½
|—9
|Jan
|1001
|1001
|1001
|1001
|—8½
|Est. sales 197,166.
|Fri.'s sales 147,519
|Fri.'s open int 861,365,
|up 11,345
