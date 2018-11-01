CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 500½ 510 500½ 507¾ +7¼
Mar 515¾ 524¾ 515¾ 522¾ +6¾
May 527¾ 536 527½ 533¼ +5¾
Jul 533½ 542 533½ 539½ +5½
Sep 546¼ 553½ 546¼ 551½ +5¾
Dec 562½ 569 561¼ 567 +5½
Mar 574 579¾ 573 579¾ +7
May 579½ 585 579½ 585 +5½
Dec 598¾ 599½ 598¾ 599½ +3¼
Est. sales 122,579. Wed.'s sales 152,578
Wed.'s open int 563,385, up 8,441
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 363¼ 371 363 366¾ +3½
Mar 375¾ 383 375 379 +3¼
May 383¾ 390¾ 383 386¾ +3
Jul 389½ 396½ 388¾ 392¾ +3
Sep 391¾ 398½ 390¾ 394½ +3
Dec 398 404¼ 396¾ 400½ +2¾
Mar 406¾ 413 406½ 409 +2¼
May 413½ 417 413½ 416 +3½
Jul 417 422¼ 417 419½ +2¼
Dec 415½ 418½ 414¾ 416¾ +1¼
Est. sales 486,353. Wed.'s sales 281,902
Wed.'s open int 1,700,684, up 16,211
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 277 282¾ 277 281½ +5
Mar 274¾ 278 274½ 278 +5¼
May 278 279½ 277¾ 278 +4
Est. sales 426. Wed.'s sales 952
Wed.'s open int 6,995
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 837 875 832¾ 868¼ +29¼
Jan 850¼ 888½ 845¾ 881¼ +29½
Mar 863 900½ 859 894 +29
May 876¾ 913¾ 873 907½ +28¾
Jul 889½ 925¾ 885¼ 919½ +28¼
Aug 893½ 930 890¾ 924¼ +28¼
Sep 897 929¾ 893¼ 925 +27¼
Nov 902¼ 934½ 898 928½ +24¾
Jan 918 944¼ 918 941½ +26¾
Mar 930 949¼ 930 945¼ +22¾
May 957½ 957½ 957½ 957½ +26¾
Jul 944½ 958 943¾ 958 +17
Nov 949 960¼ 949 960¼ +20½
Est. sales 329,824. Wed.'s sales 200,867
Wed.'s open int 763,625, up 5,279