https://www.dariennewsonline.com/business/article/Preclosing-13351757.php
Preclosing
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|500½
|510
|500½
|507¾
|+7¼
|Mar
|515¾
|524¾
|515¾
|522¾
|+6¾
|May
|527¾
|536
|527½
|533¼
|+5¾
|Jul
|533½
|542
|533½
|539½
|+5½
|Sep
|546¼
|553½
|546¼
|551½
|+5¾
|Dec
|562½
|569
|561¼
|567
|+5½
|Mar
|574
|579¾
|573
|579¾
|+7
|May
|579½
|585
|579½
|585
|+5½
|Dec
|598¾
|599½
|598¾
|599½
|+3¼
|Est. sales 122,579.
|Wed.'s sales 152,578
|Wed.'s open int 563,385,
|up 8,441
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|363¼
|371
|363
|366¾
|+3½
|Mar
|375¾
|383
|375
|379
|+3¼
|May
|383¾
|390¾
|383
|386¾
|+3
|Jul
|389½
|396½
|388¾
|392¾
|+3
|Sep
|391¾
|398½
|390¾
|394½
|+3
|Dec
|398
|404¼
|396¾
|400½
|+2¾
|Mar
|406¾
|413
|406½
|409
|+2¼
|May
|413½
|417
|413½
|416
|+3½
|Jul
|417
|422¼
|417
|419½
|+2¼
|Dec
|415½
|418½
|414¾
|416¾
|+1¼
|Est. sales 486,353.
|Wed.'s sales 281,902
|Wed.'s open int 1,700,684,
|up 16,211
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|277
|282¾
|277
|281½
|+5
|Mar
|274¾
|278
|274½
|278
|+5¼
|May
|278
|279½
|277¾
|278
|+4
|Est. sales 426.
|Wed.'s sales 952
|Wed.'s open int 6,995
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|837
|875
|832¾
|868¼
|+29¼
|Jan
|850¼
|888½
|845¾
|881¼
|+29½
|Mar
|863
|900½
|859
|894
|+29
|May
|876¾
|913¾
|873
|907½
|+28¾
|Jul
|889½
|925¾
|885¼
|919½
|+28¼
|Aug
|893½
|930
|890¾
|924¼
|+28¼
|Sep
|897
|929¾
|893¼
|925
|+27¼
|Nov
|902¼
|934½
|898
|928½
|+24¾
|Jan
|918
|944¼
|918
|941½
|+26¾
|Mar
|930
|949¼
|930
|945¼
|+22¾
|May
|957½
|957½
|957½
|957½
|+26¾
|Jul
|944½
|958
|943¾
|958
|+17
|Nov
|949
|960¼
|949
|960¼
|+20½
|Est. sales 329,824.
|Wed.'s sales 200,867
|Wed.'s open int 763,625,
|up 5,279
View Comments