https://www.dariennewsonline.com/business/article/Preclosing-13447730.php
Preclosing
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|510
|510
|499½
|505½
|—9
|Mar
|518
|518½
|510
|514¾
|—3¼
|May
|523¼
|523¾
|516¼
|520½
|—2¾
|Jul
|527½
|528¾
|521¾
|525¾
|—2
|Sep
|536
|537
|530¾
|534¾
|—1¼
|Dec
|548¾
|549½
|543¾
|548
|—
|¾
|Mar
|554½
|554½
|554½
|554½
|—4
|Jul
|562
|562
|562
|562
|—1¼
|Est. sales 55,073.
|Wed.'s sales 69,254
|Wed.'s open int 440,859
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|374
|374½
|369¼
|372¼
|—2
|Mar
|384¼
|384¾
|380
|383
|—1¼
|May
|391¼
|392
|387¼
|390½
|—
|¾
|Jul
|397¾
|398½
|393¾
|396¾
|—
|¾
|Sep
|398
|399
|394¾
|397
|—1¼
|Dec
|402¼
|403¼
|399¼
|402
|—
|¼
|Mar
|411
|411¾
|408½
|411
|May
|415¼
|417
|413½
|417
|+¾
|Jul
|420½
|421½
|418¾
|420¾
|Sep
|414
|414
|413¾
|414
|Dec
|414¼
|415¾
|413¾
|415
|Dec
|418
|418
|416
|416
|—1¾
|Est. sales 239,005.
|Wed.'s sales 240,794
|Wed.'s open int 1,564,467
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|284½
|289¾
|282
|289¾
|+2
|May
|287
|290¼
|283¾
|290¼
|+1
|Dec
|260
|260
|260
|260
|Est. sales 273.
|Wed.'s sales 259
|Wed.'s open int 5,857,
|up 2
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|911½
|912¼
|897
|909¾
|—3¾
|Mar
|923½
|924¼
|909¾
|921¾
|—3¾
|May
|935½
|937
|922¾
|934¾
|—3½
|Jul
|946¾
|948½
|934¾
|946¼
|—4
|Aug
|951¾
|952
|940¾
|951
|—3¼
|Sep
|951½
|951½
|940
|951
|—2¾
|Nov
|955
|955½
|943¼
|954¼
|—2½
|Jan
|963
|964
|953¾
|963¼
|—2
|Mar
|970
|970
|960½
|969¼
|—2½
|May
|970¼
|974¾
|970¼
|974¾
|—4¼
|Jul
|982
|987
|975½
|987
|—
|¾
|Nov
|970¼
|973
|961¾
|971½
|—1¾
|Est. sales 213,677.
|Wed.'s sales 155,696
|Wed.'s open int 739,664
View Comments