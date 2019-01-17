https://www.dariennewsonline.com/business/article/Preclosing-13538702.php
Preclosing
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|511½
|522½
|509
|520¾
|+8¼
|May
|516¾
|527½
|514¾
|525¾
|+7¾
|Jul
|522½
|532¼
|520¼
|530½
|+7½
|Sep
|531
|540½
|529
|539¼
|+7¾
|Dec
|545
|553½
|542¾
|551¾
|+6¾
|Mar
|554¾
|562
|553
|561½
|+6¾
|May
|565
|565
|565
|565
|+5
|Est. sales 77,394.
|Wed.'s sales 75,219
|Wed.'s open int 447,750,
|up 1,258
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|374
|381½
|373¾
|379¼
|+5¼
|May
|382½
|389½
|382¼
|387½
|+5¼
|Jul
|390
|397
|389¾
|395
|+5
|Sep
|393½
|399¾
|393½
|398¼
|+4½
|Dec
|399
|404¼
|398¾
|402¾
|+3½
|Mar
|408
|413
|408
|412
|+3
|May
|415
|418½
|413¾
|417½
|+3½
|Jul
|419½
|423
|418½
|422
|+3½
|Dec
|412
|414¾
|411
|413¾
|+2½
|Dec
|417
|418
|417
|418
|+1¼
|Est. sales 303,609.
|Wed.'s sales 285,000
|Wed.'s open int 1,641,123
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|296
|298¾
|295
|297½
|+2
|May
|290
|295
|289¾
|294
|+4¼
|Jul
|290¼
|291
|290¼
|291
|+1¼
|Dec
|277
|277
|274
|274
|—3
|Est. sales 335.
|Wed.'s sales 296
|Wed.'s open int 6,000,
|up 70
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|895½
|912
|894¼
|907½
|+13
|May
|908¾
|925¼
|908
|921
|+13
|Jul
|921½
|937¾
|920¾
|933¾
|+13
|Aug
|927¼
|942½
|926¼
|939
|+13
|Sep
|930
|944½
|929½
|940¾
|+11¼
|Nov
|937½
|950¾
|937¼
|948
|+10½
|Jan
|948¾
|961½
|948¾
|958¾
|+9½
|Mar
|957½
|968½
|956½
|965¾
|+8¾
|May
|966¼
|971
|966¼
|971
|+7
|Jul
|972
|982
|971½
|979¼
|+7¼
|Nov
|967
|976¼
|966¼
|976¼
|+10¼
|Nov
|979
|979
|979
|979
|+5¾
|Est. sales 146,587.
|Wed.'s sales 143,408
|Wed.'s open int 685,456,
|up 669
View Comments