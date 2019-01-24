CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

Open High Low Last Chg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 527 529 522 523¾ —2¼
May 532¾ 534¾ 528¼ 530¼ —1½
Jul 538¾ 540¼ 533¾ 536 —1½
Sep 546¾ 548 542 544 —1¾
Dec 559½ 560¾ 555 556¾ —1¾
Mar 569 569 565¾ 565¾ —1¾
May 569½ 570¼ 569½ 570¼ —1½
Jul 568 568 564 564 —3¼
Sep 568 568 568 568 —4¾
Dec 581¼ 582 581¼ 581¾ —2¼
Est. sales 57,905. Wed.'s sales 76,335
Wed.'s open int 449,494
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 378¾ 379¾ 375¾ 376¾ —2
May 387¼ 388¼ 384¼ 385¼ —2
Jul 395 396¼ 392 393 —2¼
Sep 397¾ 398½ 395 396 —1¾
Dec 402¼ 403 399¾ 400½ —1¾
Mar 411 411½ 409 409¼ —1¾
May 415½ 416 414¼ 414½ —1¾
Jul 420¼ 421½ 418¾ 418¾ —2
Sep 412 412 412 412 — ¼
Dec 413 413½ 412 412¾ — ½
Dec 416½ 419 416½ 419 +2¾
Est. sales 155,480. Wed.'s sales 239,837
Wed.'s open int 1,659,540, up 15,612
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 294 296 290¼ 290½ —4¼
May 293½ 293½ 289¾ 289¾ —3¾
Jul 288¾ 290½ 288¾ 290½ —2
Dec 269½ 269½ 267½ 267½ —10¾
Est. sales 292. Wed.'s sales 329
Wed.'s open int 6,188, up 51
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 915 919½ 909¼ 914¾ — ¼
May 928¾ 932¾ 923 928¼ — ½
Jul 941½ 945¾ 936 941¼ — ½
Aug 948¼ 950¼ 942¼ 946½ — ¼
Sep 949½ 952½ 943¾ 948¾ — ½
Nov 956 959½ 951 955½ — ¾
Jan 968 970 962 966½ — ½
Mar 973¾ 974¾ 969½ 971¾ — ½
May 975½ 976½ 975 976½ —1¼
Jul 981¼ 983¼ 981¼ 983¼ —1
Nov 975¼ 977½ 974¼ 976¾ — ½
Est. sales 116,426. Wed.'s sales 112,852
Wed.'s open int 693,916, up 3,930