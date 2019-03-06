https://www.dariennewsonline.com/business/article/Preclosing-13667731.php
Preclosing
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|449¼
|450½
|445
|445
|—9¼
|May
|464¼
|464¼
|449¼
|451
|—11¾
|Jul
|469½
|469¾
|455
|456¼
|—11¾
|Sep
|477½
|478¼
|464
|465½
|—11
|Dec
|492¼
|492¼
|479¼
|480½
|—10½
|Mar
|503½
|503½
|492½
|493¾
|—9¼
|May
|511¾
|511¾
|502¼
|502¾
|—8½
|Jul
|510
|510
|501¾
|502¼
|—8¾
|Sep
|511¾
|512
|509½
|509½
|—8
|Dec
|526
|526
|520
|520
|—8½
|Est. sales 87,486.
|Tue.'s sales 94,887
|Tue.'s open int 478,153,
|up 4,822
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|366
|366
|361
|361
|—5
|May
|376
|376½
|370½
|371½
|—4¼
|Jul
|384½
|385
|379¼
|380¼
|—4¼
|Sep
|390
|390½
|385½
|386¾
|—3½
|Dec
|397
|397¾
|393¼
|394
|—3¼
|Mar
|407½
|408¼
|404¼
|405¼
|—3
|May
|412¾
|413½
|409¾
|410¾
|—2¾
|Jul
|416¾
|417
|413¼
|414
|—3
|Sep
|407
|407
|406¾
|407
|—2¼
|Dec
|409½
|410
|408
|408½
|—1½
|Dec
|413
|413
|413
|413
|—1½
|Est. sales 206,394.
|Tue.'s sales 224,516
|Tue.'s open int 1,667,797
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|265½
|277
|265¼
|269¾
|+3¾
|Jul
|268¾
|277½
|268¾
|270¼
|+3
|Dec
|261
|261¼
|261
|261
|Mar
|257
|257
|257
|257
|+1¾
|Est. sales 700.
|Tue.'s sales 217
|Tue.'s open int 4,338
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|900½
|903½
|889½
|889½
|—11¾
|May
|913½
|916¼
|901
|901¾
|—12
|Jul
|927½
|930
|915
|915½
|—12¼
|Aug
|933¼
|936¼
|921¼
|921¾
|—12
|Sep
|938½
|940
|926¼
|926¾
|—11¾
|Nov
|946¾
|950
|936¼
|936¾
|—11½
|Jan
|957¾
|959¾
|946¼
|946½
|—11¼
|Mar
|965
|966¼
|953¼
|953½
|—11½
|May
|971¼
|971½
|960½
|960½
|—11
|Jul
|977
|979
|967¼
|967½
|—11
|Nov
|977½
|978¼
|969
|969
|—7¾
|Est. sales 112,300.
|Tue.'s sales 127,949
|Tue.'s open int 658,689,
|up 1,935
View Comments