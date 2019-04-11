https://www.dariennewsonline.com/business/article/Preclosing-13759988.php
Preclosing
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|457
|462½
|456¾
|461½
|+3½
|Jul
|460¼
|466¾
|460¼
|466¼
|+4¾
|Sep
|469¾
|474½
|469¾
|474
|+3½
|Dec
|486¼
|491
|486¼
|490½
|+3½
|Mar
|504¼
|505¼
|502
|505
|+3¾
|May
|509½
|512¾
|509½
|512¾
|+4
|Jul
|513½
|515
|511¾
|514¼
|+3¼
|Sep
|520½
|520½
|520½
|520½
|+3
|Dec
|530½
|533¼
|530½
|531½
|+2½
|Est. sales 138,050.
|Wed.'s sales 128,791
|Wed.'s open int 477,119,
|up 5,385
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|361¼
|363
|358½
|359¼
|—2½
|Jul
|370
|371¾
|367¼
|367¾
|—3
|Sep
|378½
|379¾
|375¼
|376
|—3
|Dec
|390
|391
|387
|387¾
|—3
|Mar
|403½
|404½
|401
|401½
|—3
|May
|411½
|412
|408¾
|409½
|—2¾
|Jul
|417
|417½
|414½
|415½
|—2½
|Sep
|412
|412½
|410
|410¾
|—2
|Dec
|416¼
|416¾
|414
|414¾
|—2
|Mar
|423½
|424
|422
|422
|—2½
|May
|424¾
|424¾
|424¾
|424¾
|—2½
|Jul
|433¾
|433¾
|431¾
|432
|—2
|Dec
|420½
|420½
|418¼
|418¼
|—2¾
|Est. sales 411,939.
|Wed.'s sales 535,084
|Wed.'s open int 1,752,937,
|up 4,227
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|279¼
|280¼
|278
|279
|Jul
|272¼
|274
|271
|273¼
|+½
|Dec
|256¼
|260¾
|256¼
|260¾
|+2
|Est. sales 485.
|Wed.'s sales 527
|Wed.'s open int 6,084,
|up 46
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|901¼
|904
|893½
|894½
|—7½
|Jul
|914½
|917
|907
|907¾
|—7½
|Aug
|919¾
|922¾
|912¾
|913¾
|—7¼
|Sep
|924¾
|926½
|917½
|918¼
|—7
|Nov
|933¼
|936¼
|926½
|927½
|—7
|Jan
|944
|945½
|936½
|937½
|—7
|Mar
|949¼
|951½
|942¾
|943¾
|—6¾
|May
|958
|958
|949¾
|949¾
|—7¼
|Jul
|965¼
|967
|959½
|959½
|—6½
|Nov
|966¼
|970¾
|963¼
|964
|—6
|Est. sales 139,143.
|Wed.'s sales 195,808
|Wed.'s open int 763,361
