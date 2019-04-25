Proofpoint: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) _ Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) on Thursday reported a loss of $28.3 million in its first quarter.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 40 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The data security company posted revenue of $202.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $199.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Proofpoint expects its per-share earnings to range from 34 cents to 37 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $210 million to $212 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Proofpoint expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.43 to $1.49 per share, with revenue ranging from $874 million to $878 million.

Proofpoint shares have increased 57 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $131.32, a rise of slightly more than 9 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFPT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFPT