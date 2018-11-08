Providence Service: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ The Providence Service Corp. (PRSC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $5.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 63 cents per share.

The provider of government-sponsored social services posted revenue of $421.3 million in the period.

Providence Service shares have increased 18 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 29 percent in the last 12 months.

