Provident Financial: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) _ Provident Financial Holdings Inc. (PROV) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $1.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Riverside, California-based company said it had net income of 24 cents.

The holding company for Provident Savings Bank posted revenue of $15.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $13.9 million.

Provident Financial shares have declined nearly 9 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 15 percent in the last 12 months.

