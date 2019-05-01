Prudential: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) _ Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $932 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newark, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $2.22. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.14 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $13.65 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Seventeen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.74 billion.

Prudential shares have increased 28% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 17%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $104.55, a decline of 1.5% in the last 12 months.

