QCR Holdings: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) _ QCR Holdings Inc. (QCRH) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $10.4 million.

The Moline, Illinois-based bank said it had earnings of 73 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 77 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $49.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $41 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $41.6 million.

QCR Holdings shares have risen 15 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $49.30, a climb of almost 3 percent in the last 12 months.

