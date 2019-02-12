Qualys: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) _ Qualys Inc. (QLYS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $14.4 million.

The Foster City, California-based company said it had profit of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The maker of security-analysis software posted revenue of $74.2 million in the period, matching Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $57.3 million, or $1.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $278.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Qualys expects its per-share earnings to range from 41 cents to 43 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $74.5 million to $75.2 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Qualys expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.84 to $1.89 per share, with revenue ranging from $320 million to $323 million.

Qualys shares have risen 29 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $96.41, a climb of 54 percent in the last 12 months.

