Reading International: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
CULVER CITY, Calif. (AP) _ Reading International Inc. (RDI) on Friday reported a first-quarter loss of $2.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Culver City, California-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.
The movie theater owner posted revenue of $61.6 million in the period.
Reading International shares have risen nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased roughly 4% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RDI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RDI
