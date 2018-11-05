Regal Beloit: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) _ Regal Beloit Corp. (RBC) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $51.3 million.

The Beloit, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of $1.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.67 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.61 per share.

The maker of controls for electric motors posted revenue of $925.4 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $930 million.

Regal Beloit expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.85 to $5.95 per share.

Regal Beloit shares have dropped slightly more than 1 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 6.5 percent in the last 12 months.

