Renewable Energy Group: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

AMES, Iowa (AP) _ Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $43.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Ames, Iowa-based company said it had a loss of $1.16. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were $1.11 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 70 cents per share.

The biodiesel producer posted revenue of $478.2 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $480.8 million.

Renewable Energy Group shares have dropped 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $22.48, a climb of 69% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REGI