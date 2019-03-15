Restoration Robotics: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Restoration Robotics Inc. (HAIR) on Friday reported a loss of $8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents.

The maker of hair transplant devices posted revenue of $6.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $28.7 million, or 86 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $22 million.

The company's shares closed at 83 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $5.91.

