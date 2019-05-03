Ribbon Communications: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WESTFORD, Mass. (AP) _ Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) on Thursday reported a loss of $30.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Westford, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The maker of technology for telephone services over internet networks posted revenue of $118.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $121.7 million.

Ribbon Communications shares have climbed 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 8% in the last 12 months.

