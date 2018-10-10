Richardson Electronics: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LAFOX, Ill. (AP) _ Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $431,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Lafox, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share.

The electronic components and communication products company posted revenue of $44.2 million in the period.

Richardson Electronics shares have risen 23 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $8.30, a rise of 40 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RELL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RELL