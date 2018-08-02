SS&C Technologies: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) _ SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $63.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Windsor, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The financial services software maker posted revenue of $895.8 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $900.9 million.

SS&C Technologies shares have increased 34 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $54.35, an increase of 41 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SSNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SSNC