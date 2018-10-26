Salisbury Bancorp: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LAKEVILLE, Conn. (AP) _ Salisbury Bancorp Inc. (SAL) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $2.3 million.

The bank, based in Lakeville, Connecticut, said it had earnings of 83 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $12.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $10.6 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

Salisbury Bancorp shares have fallen 13 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 13 percent in the last 12 months.

