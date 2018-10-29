Select Income: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) _ Select Income REIT (SIR) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter.

The Newton, Massachusetts-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $56 million, or 63 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $29.5 million, or 33 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $121.9 million in the period.

The company's shares have decreased 24 percent since the beginning of the year.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SIR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SIR