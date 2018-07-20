https://www.dariennewsonline.com/business/article/Sensient-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-13090934.php
Sensient: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $39.1 million.
The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 92 cents per share.
The maker of colors, flavors and fragrances posted revenue of $363 million in the period.
Sensient expects full-year earnings to be $3.60 to $3.70 per share.
Sensient shares have dropped roughly 1 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 12 percent in the last 12 months.
