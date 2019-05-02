Shake Shack: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $2.5 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The burger chain posted revenue of $132.6 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $127 million.

Shake Shack expects full-year revenue in the range of $576 million to $582 million.

Shake Shack shares have risen 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $62.85, a rise of 33% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHAK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHAK