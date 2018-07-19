Signature Bank: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Signature Bank (SBNY) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $154.6 million.

The New York-based bank said it had earnings of $2.83 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.82 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.80 per share.

The commercial bank posted revenue of $422.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $326.6 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Sixteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $334 million.

Signature Bank shares have dropped nearly 9 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 9.5 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SBNY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SBNY