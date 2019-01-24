Southern National Bancorp: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc. (SONA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $7.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The bank, based in McLean, Virginia, said it had earnings of 32 cents per share.

The holding company for Sonabank posted revenue of $33.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $24.7 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $33.7 million, or $1.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $101.3 million.

Southern National Bancorp shares have climbed 7 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $14.15, a decrease of 13 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SONA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SONA