Spire: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) _ Spire Inc. (SR) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $154.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $3.04. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.72 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.65 per share.

The natural gas distributor posted revenue of $803.5 million in the period.

Spire expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.70 to $3.80 per share.

Spire shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 17% in the last 12 months.

