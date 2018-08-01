Square: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Square Inc. (SQ) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The mobile payments services provider posted revenue of $814.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $775.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Square expects its per-share earnings to range from 8 cents to 10 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $840 million to $860 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Square expects full-year earnings in the range of 42 cents to 46 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.22 billion.

Square shares have risen 93 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $66.92, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SQ