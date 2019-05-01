Staar Surgical: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MONROVIA, Calif. (AP) _ Staar Surgical Co. (STAA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.4 million.

The Monrovia, California-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The maker of implantable lenses posted revenue of $32.6 million in the period.

Staar Surgical shares have declined slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $31.88, a rise of 94% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STAA