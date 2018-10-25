Stanley Black & Decker: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) _ Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $247.8 million.

The New Britain, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $1.65 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $2.08 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.02 per share.

The tool company posted revenue of $3.49 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.59 billion.

Stanley Black & Decker expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.10 to $8.20 per share.

Stanley Black & Decker shares have fallen 33 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has declined almost 1 percent. The stock has decreased 32 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SWK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SWK