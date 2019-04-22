Steel Dynamics: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) _ Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $204.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 91 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The steel producer and metals recycler posted revenue of $2.82 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.81 billion.

Steel Dynamics shares have increased 13 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 28 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STLD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STLD