Steel Dynamics: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) _ Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $270 million.

The Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company said it had net income of $1.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.31 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The steel producer and metals recycler posted revenue of $2.9 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.92 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.26 billion, or $5.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.82 billion.

Steel Dynamics shares have climbed 14 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 26 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STLD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STLD