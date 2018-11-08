Stemline Therapeutics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (STML) on Thursday reported a loss of $21 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 73 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 67 cents per share.

Stemline Therapeutics shares have declined 6.5 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $14.58, a climb of 12 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STML at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STML