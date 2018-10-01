Stitch Fix: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $18.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 17 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The online clothing styling service posted revenue of $318.3 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $318.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $35.5 million, or 34 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.23 billion.

Stitch Fix shares have climbed 73 percent since the beginning of the year.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SFIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SFIX