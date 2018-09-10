TD Ameritrade clients buy more stocks in August

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — TD Ameritrade clients invested more heavily in stocks during August despite the ongoing trade disputes.

The online brokerage said Monday that its Investor Movement Index increased to 5.82 in August from July's 5.45.

The index based on what investors are buying and selling in their TD Ameritrade accounts and how exposed they are to equities.

TD Ameritrade clients were net buyers of Facebook, Amazon, AT&T and Advanced Micro Devices.

The most commonly sold stocks included Tesla, Qualcomm, Pfizer, Bank of America and Wells Fargo.