TDS: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Telephone & Data Systems Inc. (TDS) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $33 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The parent of U.S. Cellular and TDS Telecom posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period.

TDS shares have fallen 7 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 10 percent in the last 12 months.

