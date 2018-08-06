Talos Energy: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) _ Talos Energy, Inc. (TALO) on Monday reported a loss of $74.9 million in its second quarter.

The Lafayette, Louisiana-based company said it had a loss of $1.38 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 84 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $203.9 million in the period.

Talos Energy shares have risen 15 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $37, a rise of 71 percent in the last 12 months.

