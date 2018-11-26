Stocks bounce back as tech, retail and banks jump

NEW YORK (AP) — Global markets are rising Monday as big technology stocks recover some of their recent losses and retailers and travel companies climb on the first full trading day of the holiday shopping season. Banks are rising with interest rates.

Indexes in Europe and Asia are also higher. London's main stock index is rising after the British government and the European Union agreed to terms governing Britain's departure from the EU in March, but it's not clear if Parliament will approve the deal.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index climbed 28 points, or 1.1 percent, to 2,660 as of 1:45 p.m. Eastern time. On Friday the S&P 500 closed 10.2 percent beneath the record high it had set in late September. That's the second time this year the index has dropped 10 percent from a recent peak, a mark known on Wall Street as a "correction."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 237 points, or 1 percent, to 24,523.

The Nasdaq composite rose 95 points, or 1.4 percent, to 7,033. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks added 10 points, or 0.7 percent, to 1,499. The Nasdaq and Russell have both entered corrections since setting record highs in late August.

TRADE TALKS: U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to discuss their trade dispute in Buenos Aires at the end of this week. Stocks have skidded recently as investors have grown pessimistic that the two countries will resolve their differences over technology policy and other issues, and they're fearful that the tariffs imposed by the U.S. and China on each other's goods will slow down global economic growth. Experts say stocks could rally if the countries agree to a delay in any new tariffs.

Rising interest rates are also contributing to those fears. The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates in mid-December, and investors will look for clues about the Fed's plans for further increases in 2019.

TECH AND RETAIL RALLY: Among retailers, Amazon rallied 3.5 percent to $1,555 and Nike rose 1.7 percent to $72.66. Companies in travel and leisure also surged. Booking Holdings, parent company of Priceline, gained 1.5 percent to $1,790 and MGM Resorts rose 4.8 percent to $27.06.

Adobe Analytics reported that customers spent about $10 billion online Thursday and Friday.

Technology companies and retailers have been hit hard during the market's recent slide, and they made some of the largest gains Monday. Microsoft added 2.3 percent to $105.44 and Cisco Systems gained 1.9 percent to $45.36.

PUMP THE BRAKES: General Motors will lay off 14,000 factory and white-collar workers in North America and could close five plants. The company said it will focus more on autonomous and electric vehicles, and also wants to prepare for a future economic downturn while conditions are still good. The stock jumped 4.5 percent to $37.56.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude added 2.7 percent to $51.77 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 3.3 percent to $60.75 a barrel in London.

Crude prices have dropped by about one-third since early October, including an 11 percent plunge last week. Worries about the global economy have contributed to the drop. Another factor is the combination of rising oil production and the waivers the Trump administration granted to several countries that import oil from Iran. The administration re-imposed sanctions on Iran's energy industry and had insisted countries that buy oil from Iran would have to end their imports.

Representatives of OPEC and other major oil producers will meet in Vienna in early December to discuss a possible cut in production.

BREXIT DEAL: The European Union and Britain sealed an agreement governing the country's departure from the bloc on March 29. The deal leaves Britain subject to rules of the bloc at least until the end of 2020. It's not clear if British Prime Minister Theresa May will be able to convince Parliament to approve the deal, as both pro-Brexit and pro-EU camps have both criticized the proposal.

OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX index rose 1.4 percent. France's CAC 40 rose 1 percent and the British FTSE 100 added 1.2 percent.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225, reopening after a holiday, added 0.8 percent and South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.2 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rebounded 1.7 percent.

BONDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.07 percent from 3.05 percent. That sent interest rates higher, which helped banks. JPMorgan Chase jumped 2.3 percent to $109.09 and Bank of America climbed 1.9 percent to $27.48.

Real estate companies and makers of household goods traded slightly lower and utilities didn't rise as much as the rest of the market. Those stocks have made big gains during the market's bout of turbulence in October and November because investors see them as safer options that offer steady returns with less risk. They also pay large dividends, which makes them less appealing when bond yields rise.

METALS: Gold dipped 0.1 percent to $1,222.40 an ounce. Silver lost 0.3 percent to $14.21 an ounce and copper fell 0.1 percent to $2.76 a pound.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 113.55 yen from 112.88 yen late Friday. The euro edged down to $1.1329 from $1.1330. The British pound rose to $1.2820 from $1.2810.

