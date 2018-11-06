Tejon: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LEBEC, Calif. (AP) _ Tejon Ranch Co. (TRC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $3.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Lebec, California-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share.

The real estate development company posted revenue of $15.4 million in the period.

Tejon shares have dropped nearly 8 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased slightly more than 2 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRC