Tejon posts 4Q profit

LEBEC, Calif. (AP) _ Tejon Ranch Co. (TRC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $343,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Lebec, California-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share.

The real estate development company posted revenue of $11.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.6 million, or 7 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $35.7 million.

Tejon shares have risen 15 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 10 percent in the last 12 months.

