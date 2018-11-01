Teladoc: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) _ Teladoc Inc. (TDOC) on Thursday reported a loss of $23.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Purchase, New York-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 36 cents per share.

The telehealth services provider posted revenue of $111 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $110.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Teladoc said it expects revenue in the range of $119 million to $121 million.

The company expects a full-year loss of $1.50 to $1.48 per share, with revenue ranging from $414 million to $416 million.

Teladoc shares have risen 99 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $69.52, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TDOC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TDOC