Teledyne: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) _ Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $75.3 million.

The Thousand Oaks, California-based company said it had profit of $2.02 per share.

The defense and aerospace industry supplier posted revenue of $745.2 million in the period.

Teledyne expects full-year earnings to be $9.45 to $9.55 per share.

Teledyne shares have increased 22 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 27 percent in the last 12 months.

