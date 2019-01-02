Tesla and Akamai Technologies tumble while Cabot Oil rises

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

Tesla Inc., down $22.68 to $310.12

The electric car maker cut its prices by $2,000 and announced fourth-quarter sales figures that fell short of analysts' estimates.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp., up $1.18 to $23.53

Energy companies, the weakest sector in the market last year, rose as the price of crude oil turned higher.

U.S. Concrete Inc., down $3.48 to $31.80

Analysts at D.A. Davidson lowered their estimates for the company, partly due to unfavorable weather in Texas and wildfires in California.

Akamai Technologies Inc., down $2.07 to $59.01

Technology companies fell more than the rest of the market.

Duke Energy Corp., down $1.60 to $84.70

Utilities and other high-dividend stocks, such as real estate investment trusts, fell.

Box Inc., up $1.50 to $18.38

The cloud-based software company's stock rose on rumors that it could be an acquisition target.

NetEase Inc., down $5.63 to $229.74

The Wall Street Journal reported that NetEase was left off a list of video game makers that got new approvals from Chinese regulators.

Roku Inc., up $1.88 to $32.52

The company said it is expanding its Roku Channel to include premium subscriptions.