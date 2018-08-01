The Rubicon Project: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ The Rubicon Project Inc. (RUBI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18 million in its second quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 27 cents per share.

The digital ad exchange operator posted revenue of $28.6 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $2.78. A year ago, they were trading at $4.83.

