Tilly's misses Street 4Q forecasts

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) _ Tilly's Inc. (TLYS) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $6.7 million.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, were 24 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The clothing and accessories retailer posted revenue of $164.3 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $166.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $14.7 million, or 51 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $576.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in May, Tilly's expects its results to range from a loss of 1 cent per share to earnings of 3 cents per share.

Tilly's shares have dropped almost 3 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $14.34, an increase of 40 percent in the last 12 months.

